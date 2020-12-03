Don Harrington Discovery Center to hosts Christmas events, feature experiments for kids during the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting events this week to keep kids learning who may be home due to the pandemic.
The center will be hosting their ‘Coffee & Cuties’ event tomorrow.
The event is free with general admission and will feature a coffee for adults, story time and a science experiment for kids.
Children will be making pipe-cleaner ornaments and fake snow.
“We get to have fun with the little ones and their parents,” said Kyle Hadley, director of education and exhibitions at DHDC. “So the parents get to come have coffee, well read a story, do a couple activities, and some stuff you can do at home as well.”
DHDC says their goal is to make it so fun for kids, they don’t even know they are learning.
“[We] try to do as much informal leaning as we can to make it fun and interactive and sneak a little bit of education in there so they don’t fully know it sometime,” explained Hadley.
DHDC wants to ensure all kids can learn and have fun, despite the pandemic.
They will also host a virtual recording and tell parents how the kids can do the experiments from home.
“Everything in this months is something that you can do at home,” said Hadley. “From pipe-cleaner ornaments to animal print wrapping paper, and there’s even a little bit of instant-snow in there that u can get at Walmart. So we always to... extend the learning [and] spark that curiosity now so parents can go home and try it.”
DHDC is also hosting a Santa Jolly Jamboree on Saturday.
Here, kids will get a picture and make science experiments with Santa.
“We’re always tying everything back to something that the kids know,” said Hadley. “So if that means that we can tie back to a book, maybe they’ve read before, to a science activity that seems like fun but they’re learning a lot through that. That we can interact literature and science together is always a lot of fun and it’s always beneficial because we they got to focus on something in that story and then they might get to do something from that story in real life.”
Families can also take these experiments with them to continue learning at home.
To reserve a time slot, head to the DHDC website or Facebook page.
Masks are required and COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.