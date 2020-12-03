Demand for real Christmas trees brings holiday cheer to Amarillo Boys Scout’s tree lot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Troop 80 Treeland opened for business last Friday to help raise funds for the Amarillo Boys Scouts.
Their first truck load had 500 trees and the nonprofit is now waiting for a second load.
“I counted 140 left, so we’ve sold over half of our first truck load so far,” said Jacob Horne, cashier at Troop 80 Treeland.
According to Scout Master, Steve Banks they’ve sold about 125 more trees than this time last year.
“I think that people are just looking for some normalcy with covid lockdowns and everything, social distancing,” said Banks. “I think they’re just ready to get out and do something familiar, something happy.”
The local scouts have been selling Christmas trees for about 60 years with the aim of not only raising funds but also teaching the kids real world skills in the process.
“They learn the value of working for what they have, I think they learn to appreciate all of our vehicles and facilities there and they also learn to interact with the public,” said Banks.
The money raised will go towards paying their building, vehicles and summer camp.
“It feels good, you know, the community supporting us,” said Banks. “No one is acting nervous about social distancing, it feels like a normal year, except everyone is wearing a mask.”
The second truck load of trees arrives today, the nonprofit recommends those who would like to buy a tree to go tomorrow afternoon or Saturday.
The tree lot is located at 1615 Bellaire Street and hours of operation are:
- Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
