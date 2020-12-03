Clearing Skies

We saw a wide variety of snow totals around the area yesterday, ranging from a dusting all the way to 12″ of snow in the northeast! As we go throughout this morning, a few flurries might be seen, but most shouldn’t expect any more accumulation. We’ll see cloud cover break and make way for sunshine later on this morning, getting our temperatures above freezing, mainly into the 40s. Winds will be slightly breezy but are backing off compared to yesterday. This will help make the way for quieter pattern in our forecast, as we’ll see 50′s and 60′s as we head into the weekend.