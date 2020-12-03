APD: Text scam claims police are selling ugly Christmas sweaters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are warning citizens of a new text message scam.
Officials said some people have received texts with a scammer claiming APD is doing an ugly Christmas sweater this year and sending a link for purchase.
APD is warning community members not to open any links within this message and not to provide any information if the scammers use another method, such as emails or phone calls.
Those who receive this message are asked to call the APD Crime Prevention Unit at (806) 378-6147 and the Better Business Bureau of Amarillo, as they track all scams in the area.
