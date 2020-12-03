Amarillo residents investing in being more comfortable at home as pandemic continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mattresses, adjustable bases and reclining chairs have increased in sales in Amarillo during the pandemic.
“We hear it almost daily, you know, I’m spending more time at home or I’ve been under quarantine, probably going to be under it again, so I want something more comfortable or I’m working from home,” said Don Taylor, owner of Box Drop Mattress and Furniture in Amarillo.
“But at the same point and time, as they’re spending less money elsewhere, they’re starting to realize that I think they can make those bigger purchases at home. And so, now they can enjoy the comfort of their bed,” said Jared Mader, owner of Amarillo Mattress by appointment.
Originally mattress sales dropped when Amarillo went into lock down, but as the pandemic continues with people spending more time at home, sales spiked in July.
Stores in Amarillo have seen about a 15 percent increase in sales for their mattresses in the past four months.
“We really thought it was going to start trickling down for the fall season, but it really didn’t, it held constant where we know last year and in previous years you get a little trickle down because of the holiday season and everything. And that’s really stayed constant and again higher,” said Mader.
Adjustable bases have dramatically increased about by 55 percent at Amarillo stores.
“I think again, people are spending that time at home, they’re spending more time in bed, they’re starting to utilize the fundamental features of the adjustable bases especially with their feet raising up, taking pressure off the lower back. And then again, I think as they’re home, like I said, they’re not spending their money everywhere,” said Mader.
The adjustable bases have been really popular in Amarillo as local mattress stores are selling around three bases a week. Before they were only selling about one a week.
“Adjustable beds, you hear a lot, people that may have health issues like acid reflex or sleep apnea, the bed, they help your circulation, so we get some of that. And then other people that just want to have that comfort option to incline to watch TV or read,” said Taylor.
Typically, during the holiday season mattress sales decline, but Amarillo mattress stores are still seeing the consistent increase in sales for both the mattresses and adjustable bases.
Mattresses and adjustable bases are not the only items people are investing in.
Box Drop mattress and furniture in Amarillo has seen about a 20 percent increase in sales for reclining chairs since April.
The furniture store expects a decline in reclining chair sales for a short time after the holidays but will see spike in February when tax season starts.
“I would say now I’ve sold more recliners than I ever have,” said Taylor.
Amarillo stores have also seen an increase in living room furniture and expect sales to maintain consistent throughout the end of this year.
