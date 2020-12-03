Amarillo police arrest 2 after early morning burglary at apartment complex on Bell Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two people early this morning after a burglary at an apartment complex on Bell Street.
Around 12:33 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex near South Bell Street and 15th Avenue after a resident noticed a neighboring apartment door appeared to have been damaged and was open.
Police say they found 39-year-old Michael Jason Probst in the living room of the apartment. Officers detained him and searched the apartment where they found 34-year-old Jibril Dewayne Palmer hiding in a closet in the bedroom.
Palmer was found to have a probation violation warrant out of Randall County for theft of property and three local municipal warrants. Police say they found narcotics on Probst.
Palmer was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for burglary of a habitation and his warrants. Probst was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.