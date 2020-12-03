Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 3 shows 570 new cases, 290 recoveries, 4 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:31 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 7,803 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 570 new cases, 290 recoveries and four deaths.

The report shows two deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.

There are now 13,326 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 11,640 in Randall County.

16,817 people have recovered and 346 have died.

There are 48 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 32.65 percent.

Amarillo Update 12/3
Amarillo Update 12/3 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 35,997 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 770

Deaf Smith County: 1,838

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,357

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 492

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,326

Randall County: 11,640

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 320

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 26,519 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 703

Deaf Smith County: 1,613

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 447

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,448

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,629

Randall County: 7,188

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 286

There have also been 571 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 218

Randall County: 128

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,704 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,275

Quay County: 257

Roosevelt County: 1,041

Union County: 130

There have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 24

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 4

