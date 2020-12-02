State health officials report 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 32 new cases in Curry County, three in Quay County, 26 in Roosevelt County and 17 in Union County.
The report also shows the death of a man in his 80′s from Curry County. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Officials reported the death of a man in his 80′s from Roosevelt County. The man was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,629.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100,963 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 940 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
34,11 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 4,704 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,275
Quay County: 257
Roosevelt County: 1,041
Union County: 130
There have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 24
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 4
There are 35,406 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 770
Deaf Smith County: 1,838
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,336
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 492
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 13,062
Randall County: 11,334
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 320
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 26,119 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 703
Deaf Smith County: 1,613
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,118
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 447
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,448
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,489
Randall County: 7,038
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 286
There have also been 567 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 216
Randall County: 126
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 214
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,416
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
