Randall County accepting applications for Randall County Judge

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Commissioners Court is accepting applications for the Randall County Judge.
This follows the recent passing of Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell.
To be eligible to hold the office, you must meet the following requirements:
- be a united States citizen’
- be 18 years of age or older on the date of appointment;
- have not been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be: totally mentally incapacitated; or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote;
- have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the applicant has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities;
- have resided continuously in the State of Texas for 12 months and in Randall County for six months immediately preceding the date the appointment is made;
- on the date of appointment be registered to vote in Randall County; and
- satisfy any other eligibility requirements prescribed by law for the office.
If you are interested in applying, you can find an application here.
You are asked to mail a resume to Randall County Judge, 501 16th Street, Suite 303, Canyon, Texas 79015. The resume should be accompanied by a cover letter explaining why the applicant wishes to serve the public. To be considered, all materials must be submitted on or before December 18, 2020.
