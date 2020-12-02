10 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 2, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 2:48 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 97 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported six new cases in Dallam County and four in Hartley County today.

The report also shows 28 recoveries in Dallam County and four in Hartley County.

There are now 770 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 703 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 58 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 492 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 447 recoveries and six deaths That leaves 39 active cases in Hartley County.

There are 35,406 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 770

Deaf Smith County: 1,838

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,336

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 492

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,062

Randall County: 11,334

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 320

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 26,119 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 703

Deaf Smith County: 1,613

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,118

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 447

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,448

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,489

Randall County: 7,038

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 286

There have also been 567 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 216

Randall County: 126

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,243

Quay County: 254

Roosevelt County: 1,015

Union County: 113

There have been 47 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 23

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 15

Union County: 4

