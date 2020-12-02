10 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 97 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported six new cases in Dallam County and four in Hartley County today.
The report also shows 28 recoveries in Dallam County and four in Hartley County.
There are now 770 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 703 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 58 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 492 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 447 recoveries and six deaths That leaves 39 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 35,406 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 770
Deaf Smith County: 1,838
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,336
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 492
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 13,062
Randall County: 11,334
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 320
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 26,119 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 703
Deaf Smith County: 1,613
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,118
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 447
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,448
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,489
Randall County: 7,038
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 286
There have also been 567 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 216
Randall County: 126
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 214
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,416
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,243
Quay County: 254
Roosevelt County: 1,015
Union County: 113
There have been 47 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 23
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 15
Union County: 4
