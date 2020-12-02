16 new COVID-19 cases, 110 new recoveries in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 103 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of 16 new cases and 110 new recoveries.
This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 1,352.
1,228 people have recovered and 21 have died.
The City of Pampa and Gray County fall under Service Area A. The number of hospitalized patients in Trauma service Area A exceeds 15 percent as a percentage of total hospital capacity.
As a result of these percentages, according to Governor Abbott’s Executive order GA-32, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area A are required to return to a maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
The order remains in place until such a time as Trauma Service Area A has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.
There are 35,422 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 770
Deaf Smith County: 1,838
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,352
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 492
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 13,062
Randall County: 11,334
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 320
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 26,229 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 703
Deaf Smith County: 1,613
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,228
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 447
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,448
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,489
Randall County: 7,038
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 286
There have also been 567 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 216
Randall County: 126
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 214
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,416
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,704 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,275
Quay County: 257
Roosevelt County: 1,041
Union County: 130
There have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 24
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 4
