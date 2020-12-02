8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

By Bailie Myers | December 2, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 9:40 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 today.

The county also reported four new recoveries.

At this time, there are a total of 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

There are 34,838 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 764

Deaf Smith County: 1,793

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,336

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 488

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 12,833

Randall County: 11,050

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 320

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 25,526 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 675

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,118

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 443

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,448

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,219

Randall County: 6,745

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 286

There have also been 550 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 207

Randall County: 120

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,243

Quay County: 254

Roosevelt County: 1,015

Union County: 113

There have been 47 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 23

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 15

Union County: 4

