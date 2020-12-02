8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 today.
The county also reported four new recoveries.
At this time, there are a total of 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
There are 34,838 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 764
Deaf Smith County: 1,793
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,336
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 488
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 12,833
Randall County: 11,050
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 320
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 25,526 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 675
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,118
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 443
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,448
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,219
Randall County: 6,745
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 286
There have also been 550 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 207
Randall County: 120
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 214
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,416
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,243
Quay County: 254
Roosevelt County: 1,015
Union County: 113
There have been 47 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 23
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 15
Union County: 4
