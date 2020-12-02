Eastern New Mexico leaders plead to their people to follow COVID-19 guidlines

EASTERN NEW MEXICO, N.M. (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico community leaders are pleading with people to follow COVID-19 guidelines as cases continue to surge there.
In a letter signed by representatives from the City of Clovis, Portales, and Cannon Air Force Base, they cite struggling students who are not able to return to the classroom, businesses that could close their doors permanently and stressed health care workers who are working overtime trying to meet the needs of the community.
It even says more airmen at Cannon Air Force Base are being quarantined due to exposure by co-workers, friends and family.
“This makes doing the jobs the nation depends on them to do, that much more difficult.”
It asks people to forego large group gatherings, limit travel and wear face coverings.
“Until a vaccine is widely available, we have to make choices to stop doing those things that contribute to the virus’ spread.”
