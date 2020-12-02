Roads open after tractor-trailer collision on I-40 near Groom

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Both lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 are now open after a crash closed them early this morning.
The collision occurred two miles east of FM 2880, near Groom.
Department of Public Safety officials said the crash involved two tractor-trailers.
One of the tractor-trailers loaded with food storage containers turned over and split open. The items were scattered across the road.
TxDOT responded to the scene to divert traffic, but DPS officials said the roads are now opem.
Officials said minor injuries have been reported.
