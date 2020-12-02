Doppler Dave Tracks The Wintry Night In Our Area

A cold and blustery night is in store for our area and some locations will deal with significant snow. For Amarillo and much of the area accumulations will be light with amounts of an inch or less. In the NE counties of our area, several inches may accumulate with isolated 10″ totals possible. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect there tonight. Along with the snow and potential road hazards, other impacts will include low visibilities in blowing snow and very cold wind chills in the teens through tomorrow morning.