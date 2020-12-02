Coon Memorial Hospital receives recognition for their efforts to reduce postpartum hemorrhage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since 2018, Coon Memorial Hospital has been part of the TexasAIM team postpartum hemorrhage initiative, created by the Texas Department of State Health Services to help hospitals and communities improve maternal safety.
“The United States has one of the biggest mortality mobility maternal rates in the whole entire world,” said Harriet H. Anthony, perinatal coordinator at Coon Memorial Hospital.
Cases of postpartum hemorrhage can occur in three to six percent of deliveries in the United States.
“Women can bleed to death in less than eight minutes,” said Anthony.
The hospital was recently recognized with a certificate by the statewide program for reducing their rate to two percent, which is under national average.
“We have changed our policies,” said Anthony. “We got a hemorrhage cart, we now have our emergency medications in the room, everything is within two steps of being available in the emergency room in the event of a postpartum hemorrhage.”
Emergency drills have also been part of the hospital’s efforts to reduce this common cause of maternal death.
“Is an all hands-on deck so during our drills not only do the physicians participate but surgery, the pharmacy, the staff nurses, the ER staff even comes down,” said Anthony.
According to TexasAIM, they currently have 219 labor and delivery hospitals participating of their program, including Northwest Texas Health System. They’re now preparing for a severe hypertension program that will start at the beginning of next year. Coon Memorial Hospital also signed up for this program.
“Even though we are a critical access hospital, it is our goal to perform like a big city hospital and we’re able to do that,” said Anthony.
