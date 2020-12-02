Cold, Windy, and Wet for Some

Our overnight front has worked well into our area this morning, dropping temperatures well below freezing. As we go throughout the day, don’t expect temperatures to warm too terribly much, as we’ll see highs only in the mid-30s at their warmest. Winds are still looking strong out of the north at about 20-30 mph for most of the day, and gusts close to 40 mph can’t be ruled out. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the northern portions of the area, as we could see some light snow this morning, but our best chances will be later tonight, with higher totals being seen up north. However, if you take our strong winds into account, it won’t allow for much accumulation. Snow chances will clear out by Thursday morning, but we’ll have to wait until the weekend to warm back up.