City of Hereford reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 185 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 45 new cases today.
The report also showed two new deaths in the county.
There are now 1,838 total confirmed cases, with 1,613 recoveries and 40 deaths.
There are 34,883 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 764
Deaf Smith County: 1,838
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,336
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 488
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 12,833
Randall County: 11,050
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 320
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 25,524 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 675
Deaf Smith County: 1,613
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,118
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 443
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,448
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,219
Randall County: 6,745
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 286
There have also been 552 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 207
Randall County: 120
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 214
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,416
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,243
Quay County: 254
Roosevelt County: 1,015
Union County: 113
There have been 47 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 23
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 15
Union County: 4
