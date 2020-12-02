City of Clovis to allocate funds from first round of CARES Act

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has begun allocating grant awards to local businesses as part of the first installment of the New Mexico CARES Small Business Continuity Grant.
The City initially received a $4,260,000.00 award from the State of New Mexico to assist businesses with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of applications commenced on Oct. 16.
Below is a list of businesses that have received Cares Act funding so far:
- Big Ball D, LLC - $43,383.84
- Blackwater Coffee Company, LLC - $24,450.00
- Cloud 9 Hair Salon - $1,058.87
- Coffee Bistro - $84,436.67
- Diamonds Evermore, Inc. - $29,358.41
- DFAM Hospitality (Best Western) - $100,000.00
- Go Fitness - $12,986.37
- Habitat for Humanity - $10,000.00
- Lasting Impressions Salon - $1,753.26
- Loveable Leaders LLC - $6,598.61
- Matt 25 - $100,000.00
- Optical Source, LLC - $37,225.78
- R.E. Porter, Inc. DBA Glass Doctor - $100,000.00
- Rock n Roll Coffee Factory, LLC - $11,928.31
- Salvage & Sparkle - $5,133.19
- Scent Sensations - $1,864.83
- Sparkle Cleaners, Inc. - $53,170.62
- Zip Printing, Inc. - $23,004.99
The total funding that has been awarded so far is $646,353.75, and the second installment from the first round is underway.
