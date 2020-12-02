Amarillo Public Library holiday skits go virtual to promote children’s literacy during temporary closure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will put on performances from children’s books this month from each of their locations.
This is just one of many virtual efforts to encourage kids to keep reading and stay connected with the library during their temporary closure.
“We focus on literacy, fostering (a) love of reading. So this brings it back to the books, and that’s what were here for,” said Melody Boren. “It started years and years ago as a way to get school visits in and to get people in the library.”
The skits will be available on the Amarillo Public Library’s YouTube page starting Monday, Dec. 7.
The tradition of holiday skits started at the downtown branch years ago with the hope of getting more children to read during the holidays.
Due to this year’s virtual component, all library branches will be making a skit.
The library hopes by more staff participating, more Amarillo kids will feel connected to the library.
“Not everyone can come during the first two weeks of December, come down to the library and watch the skits,” said Boren. “So I think this is going to be a great outreach.”
They will feature performances of “Mr. Willoughby’s’ Christmas Tree”, “Turkey Clause”, “Goodnight Duck”, “Rudolf the No-Nosed Reindeer” and “Away Santa’s Hat Flew”.
“I think giving people something familiar, even though that the setting is not familiar...it’s important too,” said Boren. “I just think its bringing joy to people because they’ll get to see their libraries, being silly, and everyone likes that.”
The skits are just one of the many ways the library is connecting with kids virtually.
“All five of our locations have done a fantastic job providing story time, how to videos for make & take crafts. I think this is another way for us to reach out to our patrons and say, ‘we miss you,’” said Boren.
The Amarillo Public Library offers story time over Facebook Live and DIY craft making.
Although these virtual elements require extra planning, the library believes the work is worth it to advance literacy across Amarillo.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.