Amarillo Police Department receive more callers experiencing missing parts on their car

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thieves are costing large numbers of people thousands of dollars to repair their catalytic converters.
Staff at Tri-State Ford say someone comes in once every few months to replace their catalytic converter after it’s been stolen.
Over the last six months though, someone’s been coming in every single day with that problem.
The Amarillo Police Department has received double the number of calls for these thefts with 40 coming in November.
The 201 people who’ve had this part stolen, have been impacted.
“The little bit of money that the suspect is going to get off it doesn’t compare at all to the repair cost it’s going to cost you as the victim,” said Jeb Hilton, PIO for the Amarillo Police Department.
“I’ve seen them anywhere from 1,700 dollars to 17,000 dollars,” said Brian Shannon, fixed operations manager for Tri-State Ford.
Shannon says the daily vehicles he sees coming in are normally larger cars.
“It’s the easy access. So, what I’ve seen is typically these vehicles are a bit taller, if your car is a bit lower to the ground, it’s a lot harder for them to climb under and they just simply cut it off with a saw,” said Shannon
It’s not the piece of car part itself that these thieves want, but the hundreds of dollars of platinum inside.
Shannon says part of the reason these crimes are continuing to trend up is due to no one knowing who the buyer is.
“The problem is we need to get control of who’s purchasing these parts and until that problem is solved, their going to continue to do it,” said Shannon.
“I think it really has to do with the price of the metal. when the price starts going up is when we start to see more of these thefts and I also think maybe with more people being home these days that were getting a lot less burglaries and were seeing a lot more things with vehicles,” said Hilton.
Hilton recommends parking in well-lit areas and looking out for your neighbors as they would do for you.
