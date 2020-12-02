Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 2 shows 513 new cases, 563 recoveries, 15 deaths

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 2, 2020 at 1:41 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 2:34 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 7,527 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 513 new cases, 563 recoveries and 15 deaths.

The report shows nine deaths in Potter County and six in Randall County.

There are 13,062 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 11,334 in Randall County.

16,527 people have recovered and 342 have died.

There are 73 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 37.05 percent.

Amarillo Update 12/2
Amarillo Update 12/2 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 35,396 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 764

Deaf Smith County: 1,838

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,336

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 488

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,062

Randall County: 11,334

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 320

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 26,087 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 675

Deaf Smith County: 1,613

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,118

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 443

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,448

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,489

Randall County: 7,038

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 286

There have also been 567 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 216

Randall County: 126

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,243

Quay County: 254

Roosevelt County: 1,015

Union County: 113

There have been 47 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 23

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 15

Union County: 4

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.