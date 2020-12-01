‘When they do save a life, it’s all worth it’: 911 operators stressed more than ever during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo 911 operators shared that the most stressful time in their career turns out to be during this point of the pandemic.
“Everyone that calls us, it’s there worst day, there calling us because their having one of the worst days in their whole life,” said a Amarillo 911 operator, Shonaci Rains.
Since the second COVID-19 spike, dispatchers say calls have doubled.
“We definitely have a higher call volume, usually when we respond to a call now, its not one patient, it’s the mom, the dad, his kid, that all have COVID,” said another Amarillo 911 operator, Morgan Arellano.
Added to the increased number of calls, they do not have their entire staff.
“It’s a lot stressful because we are down a lot of employees right now due to them being exposed to the pandemic and them also testing positive. So, it’s making us work a little harder and making sure we get all these 911 calls answered in a timely manner and get these calls dispatched out while running shorthanded,” said Rains.
“What turns into a 12 hour shift is turning into a 14, rarely 16 hour shifts, sitting their taking calls back to back to back and addition to picking up you know more hours. It takes a toll because our call volumes are so high, we can’t afford to have one less call taker,” said Arellano.
They also have to coordinate which hospitals are available with a majority of them at a capacity.
Those life threatening calls are also coming more than normal.
When they do save a life, it’s all worth it.
“It makes my heart so happy, what I’m doing is saving people,” said Arellano.
During the pandemic, Rains and Arellano have each saved a person’s life by guiding someone on how to give them CPR.
“Not all calls end like that, at all,” said Rains.
