United Family donating to High Plains Food Bank for every flu shot given this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family of stores is encouraging people to get their flu shots this year by offering a charitable incentive.
For every flu shot given at a United pharmacy in Amarillo or Canyon during the month of December, the store will donate $1 to the High Plains Food Bank.
The United Family said the decision was made to encourage participation in flu shots as well as help food banks in the areas they serve.
“It will be a really easy way for people to not only help themselves stay healthy but also a way to help a neighbor,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for the United Family.
The promotion includes all pharmacy locations in United Supermarkets, Market Streets, Amigos and Albertsons Markets.
