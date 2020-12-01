State health officials report 81 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 5:00 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 50 new cases in Curry County, seven in Quay County, 21 in Roosevelt County and three in Union County.

The report shows the death of a man in his 70′s from Curry County and a man in his 80′s from Curry County. Both patients were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Health officials also reported the death of a man in his 90′s from Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,589.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 99,419 COVID-19 cases.

There are 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,243

Quay County: 254

Roosevelt County: 1,015

Union County: 113

There have been 47 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 23

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 15

Union County: 4

There are 34,830 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 764

Deaf Smith County: 1,793

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,336

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 488

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 12,833

Randall County: 11,050

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 312

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 25,522 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 675

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,118

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 443

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,448

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,219

Randall County: 6,745

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 282

There have also been 550 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 207

Randall County: 120

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

