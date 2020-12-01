9 new COVID-19 cases, 49 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported six new cases in Dallam County and two in Hartley County today.
The report also shows 30 recoveries in Dallam County and 19 in Hartley County.
There are now 764 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 675 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 80 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 488 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 443 recoveries and six deaths That leaves 39 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 34,794 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 764
Deaf Smith County: 1,793
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,300
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 488
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 12,833
Randall County: 11,050
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 312
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 25,391 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 675
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 987
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 443
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,448
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,219
Randall County: 6,745
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 282
There have also been 551 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 22
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 207
Randall County: 120
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 214
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,416
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,549 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,192
Quay County: 247
Roosevelt County: 995
Union County: 115
There have been 44 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 21
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 14
Union County: 4
