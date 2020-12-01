21 different organizations decorate Christmas trees to benefit Panhandle Community Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Community Services is showing off Christmas tree auction on Saturday Dec 5.
The Christmas trees will remain on display this week at 3501 Soncy MedCenter.
The trees were decorated by 21 different businesses and civic organizations.
This event is a family friendly event. Coloring pages via local artist Valerie Weiners are available and seek and find activities where participants can register for prize drawings from Chic-fil-A by coloring the pages and/or completing the seek and find cards looking for items on the trees.
The trees are available through an online auction by texting PCS to 243275 or you can go here.
For more information about Festival of Trees click here.
