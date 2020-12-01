Deaf Smith County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Deaf Smith County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of active cases in the area to 140.
There have been 38 deaths and 1,615 recoveries.
There are 34,266 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 758
Deaf Smith County: 1,793
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,300
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 486
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 12,593
Randall County: 10,770
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 312
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 24,539 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 645
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 987
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 424
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,448
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 8,887
Randall County: 6,274
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 282
There have also been 508 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 22
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 176
Randall County: 108
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,697 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 210
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,407
There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 151
Cimarron: 62
Texas County: 2,178
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,549 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,192
Quay County: 247
Roosevelt County: 995
Union County: 115
There have been 44 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 21
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 14
Union County: 4
