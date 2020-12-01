Cops for CASA: Amarillo Area CASA partners with the Amarillo Police Department for Toy Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA’s toy drive is underway and this year they have a new partner to help them collect those donations.
“With them being such a great organization and taking care of our foster children in this area, we couldn’t turn it down,” said Jeb Hilton, public information officer for the Amarillo Police Department.
For the first time, CASA is partnering with the Amarillo Police Department to collect toys for children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect.
“We’re specifically targeting our 225 kiddos who are placed outside of the area,” said Macy Dawson, development director for CASA. “Because if they’re in a group home or an RTC, they may not necessarily get to celebrate a holiday or get any presents at all so CASA is going to be the one to provide that.”
The toy drive will continue until December 6, and donations can be dropped off from noon until 7:00 p.m. at 200 SE 3rd street, north parking lot of the Amarillo Police Department.
“I know the weather is supposed to get bad, but you can come up, you can drive thru,” said Hilton. “We’ll take any donations that you have, you don’t even have to get out of the warmth.”
Aside from toys and monetary donations, CASA is encouraging donors to bring gift cards.
“We have a whole bunch of teenagers who love the idea of getting their own,” said Dawson. “They think that’s so cool and it makes them feel very normal, even in the middle of 2020, in the middle of a pandemic.”
CASA has been doing the toy drive for more than 20 years and is always one of the highlights of their year.
“Every single time an advocate is able to go and deliver that gift to their child, we hear phenomenal stories about how that kid’s face lights up like is Christmas morning,” said Dawson.
Donations can also be dropped off at the organization’s office, all donations must be new and unwrapped.
