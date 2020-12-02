Cold Weather & Snow Chances

The cold front has moved through the area which now means it’s time for cold! Expect increasing clouds throughout the night, breezy conditions & lows in the mid to upper 20s. A lot has changed regarding the forecast for Wednesday. Wednesday looks quite cold with highs in the lower to mid 30s but stout North winds will reduce wind chills into the teens & 20s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off snow flurries through the day. Better chances of wrap around snow exist for the NE Panhandle. That region is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory & could see up to 2-5″ of snow. This storm system is quite tricky so this forecast will need to be monitored, IF the low shifts West then so do the snow chances.