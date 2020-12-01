City of Pampa reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, now at 197 active cases

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 1, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 4:02 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 197 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas DSHS notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 10 new COVID-19 cases.

The cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,336.

There have been 1,118 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Ten (10) New COVID-19 Cases This afternoon the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department...

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

There are 34,830 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 764

Deaf Smith County: 1,793

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,336

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 488

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 12,833

Randall County: 11,050

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 312

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 25,522 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 675

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,118

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 443

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,448

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,219

Randall County: 6,745

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 282

There have also been 550 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 207

Randall County: 120

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,710 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 214

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,416

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,549 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,192

Quay County: 247

Roosevelt County: 995

Union County: 115

There have been 44 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 21

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 14

Union County: 4

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.