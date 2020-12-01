City of Friona welcome 2 new facilities today that will impact residents daily lives

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Friona now has a new EMS building and a new Animal Outreach Center that are both fully functioning starting today which will serve other areas outside the city as well.
“I think what’s unique is that these are not only facilities or centers for Friona, but for the county as well. They’ll be servicing Bovina, Farwell, Lazbuddie as well as Parmer County. And what we’re taking a unique approach, not to only to solve the cities problems, but to address the issues that the county is suffering as well,” said Lee Davila, city manager for the city of Friona.
The new EMS building that was in construction for about two years includes features that their old building did not have like an extra bedroom and office, more room for the trucks in their bay, extra space for supplies and a loft.
The new EMS building will be able to respond to scenes faster with the ability to get their trucks out of their bay with the ability to pull out on the street right away.
“Our old building was tucked in; we had to drive out into an alley. This lets us get straight on to Highway 60, so we can respond to calls faster and get back and forth wherever we need to go,” said Nikolas Baucom, Friona EMS Director.
The current plan for their old building is to be remodeled and turned into a courthouse for the City Judge.
The city has never had an animal shelter in the area which created a great need for a facility to house homeless animals.
Davila says that animal services and control is an issue in the city, so this new center is important for Friona.
“Our goal is to try to get all of our animals placed in rescues and sent out of, basically out of Texas,” said Pam Kendrick, vice president of Parmer Paws Animal Outreach Center.
The center will concentrate on sheltering animals until they find them a home and will help people who have animals take better care of them.
The EMS building cost $170,000 all funded by the city of Friona and the Animal Outreach Center cost about $250,000 with private funding.
“I think the unique thing about these facilities is that they would not be possible without the support of the community,” said Davila.
The City Manager says the facilities were supplied not only through the city services they provide, but also by the community’s support.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.