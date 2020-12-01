Chilly Forecast Ahead

After a pretty stable Tuesday, we’re looking to shake things up come Wednesday. For today, expect mostly sunny skies with a high of about 55 degrees, with northwest winds 5-15 mph. Going into tonight we’ll see winds shift out of the north as a cold front pushes into the region. For Wednesday, we’re expecting cloudy skies and high winds, sustained up to 25 mph, gusting upwards of 35 at times. As of right now, we could see some winter weather in places, as snow could fall in some areas, however whatever precipitation we do see shouldn’t amount to much. Colder weather will stick around throughout the better part of the week before warming up come Saturday.