Amarillo arts organizations hit hard by pandemic, Giving Tuesday and Panhandle Gives help them survive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the pandemic, arts organizations have been hit extraordinarily hard this year.
Not being able to host fundraisers, run classes in full or have performances, arts organizations have lost nearly every stream of revenue they use to survive.
“The arts organizations, based on their revenue structure, they’ve really had a double whammy this year,” said CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation, Clay Stribling. “Because normally art organizations, they’ll have a fundraiser in the spring or the fall, but they also have ticket sales, and right now they have neither.”
Additionally, more people have been donating to causes more directly related to the pandemic, such as health care and rent relief nonprofits.
CEO of giving Tuesday, Asha Curran, says art nonprofits are just as important as they contribute to peoples emotional well being.
“The truth is, every organization is doing valuable work. Arts and culture organizations that are bringing beauty and music and art into peoples homes, helping with their mental health, that is just as powerful a story,” said Curran.
Amarillo art organizations agree, saying art helps unify people struggling.
“Art is something that people have relied on, people have made it very personal, so art has been one of the things that pulls people through. I’ve been joking this whole time through this pandemic, people aren’t writing math problems in sidewalk chalk in front of their house... they’re drawing art,” said Deana Craighead, curator of education at Amarillo Museum of Art.
Amarillo art nonprofits also believe their impact goes beyond performances or classes.
“We offer classes that teach people how to paint and draw and work with clay...but our main focus is teaching people how to use art as a form of therapy,” said Rachel Flores, Amarillo Art Institute director. “We have people come dealing with grief, dealing with social anxiety... keeping people engaged in making their mental health a priority is definitely very important.”
The art nonprofit, We Find in Love, already exceeded their Panhandle Gives goal, allowing them to give over 700 art ‘busy bags’ to Amarillo children.
The bags help both children and parents during these times.
“Especially for kids, just having something show up, it’s like Christmas all the time. I think the family element of it is really important as well, it encourages them to come together (and) do something together,” said Emma Rohrs, founder of We Find in Love.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is confident the Amarillo community’s generosity will allow art nonprofits to survive this pandemic.
“If you look at the map of the US... it shows the places where people give the highest percentage of their income to charity in the entire country. The Texas Panhandle is always at the very top of that list,” said Stribling. “We give more of a percentage of our income to charity more than almost any place in the United States. This is just a testament to that.”
The Amarillo Area Foundation has surpassed their goal of raising $2 million during Panhandle Gives.
They will give a percentage of their half-a-million dollar amplification fund to every nonprofit based on how much money they raise.
If you would like to contribute to an arts organization, or any of the 150 area nonprofits, head to ThePanhandleGives.org.
The Amarillo Area Foundation will also be covering all online transaction fees.
