Tracking a Strong Cold Front

Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies but it won’t be as cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s opposed to teens. Tuesday is looking about the same with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Expect sunny skies and light SW winds, wind will shift to the North as our next cold front moves in. The next cold front looks like a strong one, Wednesday & Thursday look to be in the 30s for highs with lows in the teens. This storm system looks fairly dry but we MAY track a bit of snow mainly North especially in SW KS.