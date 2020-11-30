’Those who do not adapt, risk their own extinction’: Small businesses in Amarillo prepared for Cyber Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For Cathy, who is Co-manager at The Rustic Leopard, having an online presence has always been important, but since COVID-19 started, she has seen an increase in clients buying online.
“We have really good bed sheets and they have helped us tremendously throughout the COVID,” said Cathy. “That’s what has really kept us afloat, especially when we were closed down, because people were ordering online.”
With a lot of revenue and traffic on the line this holiday season, the store has decided to provide a bigger discount this year.
“People have been struck with COVID, we’ve been struck with COVID but very blessed the whole time during this time,” said Cathy. “People just need that little extra off, Amy has a big heart and that’s why we’re giving the 25 percent off.”
As the majority of sales move online, it becomes more challenging for local shops to compete with big chain stores.
“Deep down inside, everybody wants to root for the underdog,” said Nick Gerlich, marketing professor at West Texas A&M University. “We all know that mom and pop businesses are the heart and souls of our economies and we want to see them succeed, the only problem is that, they have to have a way to sell to us in an entirely new environment.”
So, as not to be left behind, local small businesses are relying now more than ever on social media marketing.
“Facebook and Instagram posts, we’ve made a lot of those to make customers are aware of the store’s location and online store,” said Russell Hawkins, owner of Yellow City CBD.
“Small businesses have a great opportunity to show an increase in sales as long as they’re ready to accommodate the new COVID era shopper,” said Gerlich. “That means having some kind of an online presence as well as the potential for curbside pick-up, delivery that they do themselves or even a third party vendor to make the delivery, the final mile but is going to take a new view of the future.”
While some businesses rely on social media others like Fluffaholic, continue to rely on word of mouth and affordable prices.
“What we decided to do is to make sure that we still carry the same products,” said Guadalupe James, owner of Fluffaholic. “We’re making our store be 75 to 80 percent of the store be $20 or less that way you still get the eco-friendly, the sustainable product but is budget friendly.”
Although Cyber Monday is one of the single most important days for businesses earning revenue during the holidays, there’s still a handful of small local shops that only had landing websites, without the option for customers to shop from it.
“Those who do not adapt run the risk of their own extinction,” said Gerlich.
