The strength to chase Olympic dreams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alyssa Ballard is a 16-year-old Junior at Randall High School who spends her free time in the gym. She’s been hooked on Olympic Weightlifting ever since her dad signed her up for classes when she was 12-years-old. In the last four years competing in the sport she has shattered records and made a name for herself in the competitive weightlifting community.