The strength to chase Olympic dreams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alyssa Ballard is a 16-year-old Junior at Randall High School who spends her free time in the gym. She’s been hooked on Olympic Weightlifting ever since her dad signed her up for classes when she was 12-years-old. In the last four years competing in the sport she has shattered records and made a name for herself in the competitive weightlifting community.
“She was in our beginners class four years ago and she had the athleticism, some of the physical skills, and I was kind of able to see with my coach’s eye that she could be really good,” said Ballard’s national coach, Martin Brock.
Currently, Ballard is ranked #2 in the world, has posted four American records, is the National Champion in her age group, and is #1 in South America and the United States.
One of Ballards’ most captivating qualities is her attitude and strength in the gym. That attitude earned her the nickname, “Queen B.”
“She’s very serious, she gets excited when she does things well,” said Brock. “I think that energy feeds everybody in here and everyone who watches her online.”
After competing in the Team USA International last year in Argentina, Ballard began realizing her potential in the sport. After winning the meet she realized that she was number one in South America and in the United States. Upon recognizing her accomplishments she told her coach, “Let’s take over the world now.”
Now Ballard is working every day to achieve her goal of competing in the Olympics and her coach believes it’s an attainable goal.
“I think it’s possible for her to make the Olympics,” said Brock. “Shorter term would be winning a World Championship where she’s finished second now.”
Ballard believes that she wouldn’t have the accomplishments she’s boasting today without the support of her family.
“They’ve been there since day one in all my sports,” said Ballard. “They’re my number one supporters, and coach too.”
It would be difficult to realize from the outside looking in that Ballard and Brock are not related by blood, simply because of their close relationship.
“We’re very close, like we have a very special bond,” said Ballard. “We joke around and I call him my adoptive dad.”
Ballard’s long-term goals include going to college on a scholarship. She already has several offers from universities and aspires to continue competing in college in order to make the Olympic team. Until that day comes she’s focused on a few other meets.
“I’d like to make more World Teams, to become number one in the world,” said Ballard. “My short term goal is to win Youth Nationals next week.”
The National Youth Championship will be held virtually from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6.
