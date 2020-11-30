Online shoppers can avoid ‘porch pirates’ by sending packages to Potter County Sheriff’s Office

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office said online shoppers this Cyber Monday can send their orders to them for safekeeping.
“We all know that porch pirates and thieves are working over time this time of year,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook. “We at Potter County Sheriff’s Office are going to make an offer to all of those ordering for Christmas.”
If you don’t have a safe place to send your packages while your away from home, the office said shoppers can send packages to their office at 13103 NE 29th Avenue.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office said they will store packages safely until the owner can pick them up.
To take them up on the offer, shoppers are asked to put their name on the package and the office address.
A valid ID is necessary to pick up packages once they arrive at the sheriff’s office.
“Potter County Sheriff’s Office just trying to make the spirit bright for you and yours with no worries of thieves,” wrote Sheriff Brian Thomas.
