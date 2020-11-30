70 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 70 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 35 new cases in Curry County, 17 in Quay County, 15 in Roosevelt County and three in Union County.
The report also shows a death in Curry County, Quay County and Roosevelt County.
A woman in her 50′s from Curry County has died from the virus. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A man in his 60′s from Quay County has died from the virus. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A woman in her 70′s from Roosevelt County has died from the virus. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Six cases previously reported in Union County have been determined to be among inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County.
Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 97,095 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 876 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
32,569 people have recovered from the virus in New Mexico.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,568.
There are 4,549 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,192
Quay County: 247
Roosevelt County: 995
Union County: 115
There have been 44 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 21
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 14
Union County: 4
There are 34,240 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 758
Deaf Smith County: 1,777
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,300
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 486
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 12,593
Randall County: 10,770
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 302
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 24,538 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 645
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 987
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 424
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,450
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 8,887
Randall County: 6,274
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 279
There have also been 508 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 22
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 176
Randall County: 108
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,697 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 210
Cimarron County: 80
Texas County: 2,407
There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 151
Cimarron: 62
Texas County: 2,178
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
