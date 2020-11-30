26 new cases, 81 recoveries reported in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 30, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 1:43 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 160 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported 16 new cases in Dallam County and 10 in Hartley County today.

The report also shows 40 recoveries in Dallam County and 41 in Hartley County.

There are now 758 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 645 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 104 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 486 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 424 recoveries and six deaths That leaves 56 active cases in Hartley County.

There are 33,680 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 758

Deaf Smith County: 1,777

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,300

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 486

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 12,360

Randall County: 10,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 302

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 24,288 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 645

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 987

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 424

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,450

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 8,819

Randall County: 6,158

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 279

There have also been 508 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 22

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 176

Randall County: 108

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,661 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 204

Cimarron County: 78

Texas County: 2,379

There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 142

Cimarron: 57

Texas County: 2,094

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,485 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,157

Quay County: 230

Roosevelt County: 980

Union County: 118

There have been 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 20

Quay County: 4

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 4

