More people relying on online shopping could attract more porch pirates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more people shopping online this holiday season, the risk of packages being stolen outside your house increases.
“We have people that just drive around and there just looking for those packages and they’ll run up and grab them,” said Brian Thomas, sheriff for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
With more people shopping online this December, there could be more of an opportunity for these porch pirates to steal packages at your front door.
“The potential of us having a record year for these types of crimes is up,” said Jeb Hilton, public information officer for the Amarillo Police Department.
“It seems like it’s got a bigger front page because what’s going on with the COVID,” said Thomas.
Hilton says there are reports of porch pirates in our area daily.
To bring these numbers down, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office is now allowing you to ship your potential Christmas presents to them to ensure they’re safe.
“It’s just our way of providing a secure way of getting their packaging so you don’t have to worry about, what time are they coming, do I need to be home, do I need to take off so I know when their coming,” said Thomas.
You can also ship packages to Walgreens in the area.
Thomas says if you can’t do that, ask your neighbors to keep a watchful eye during the delivery time.
“If you’ve got a neighbor that doesn’t work or that’s home, have them delivered to their house or have them watch for it so that they can pick it up, make somebody sign for it,” said Thomas.
“The more you know your neighbors, the less crime you’re going to have and especially when it comes to something like this where that neighbor can help you out by getting these items in so there not left out there to potentially get stolen by someone that’s driving around looking for those,” said Hilton.
Hilton says if you’re not home, there are other places to ship too.
“Have it delivered to your workplace, have it delivered somewhere you know somebody will be or even held at the shipping stores where you can go there and pick it up,” said Hilton.
You can send your packages to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 13103 NE 29th Ave.
