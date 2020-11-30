Man arrested in Cactus after SWAT standoff over the weekend

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested in Cactus after a SWAT standoff over the weekend.
On Nov. 27, the Moore County Emergency Response team responded to a person barricaded at the JBS Apartments in Cactus.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says the man shot at his roommate, and then tried to take a vehicle from another person at the complex.
When he wasn’t able to take the car, officials say he found a person leaving their apartment and forced them back into the room.
The suspect asked the victim to hide him. At some point, the victim was able to leave the apartment, leaving the suspect alone in the room.
Due to the high risk nature of the call, the Cactus Police Department requested the members of the Emergency Response Team.
When the team arrived, the man surrendered himself to law enforcement without incident.
He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and burglary of a habitation.
Officials have not identified the person involved in this incident.
