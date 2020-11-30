Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing of 54-year-old man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect in an overnight stabbing murder that occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Lubbock Square Apartments, located at 4602 50th Street, is now in custody.
Officers were called to the apartment complex for a civil disturbance. Police say 54-year-old Eddie Pair and 19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott, the two occupants of the apartment got into a dispute over damaged property.
The warrant for Scott states witnesses on scene heard the two arguing and went outside to find Pair bleeding on the ground.
According to the warrant, Police say they were arguing inside the apartment when Pair tried to walk away. As Pair walked to the door, Scott retrieved “what was described as a samurai sword” and stabbed Pair in the back.
Pair was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
This case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.