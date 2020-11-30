Doppler Dave Tracks A Chilly Start To December

We can expect to wake up to some nippy temperatures everyday this week with breezy and cool afternoons on the way. We began today in the teens and 20s and temperatures will rise into the 50s with brisk winds this afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s tomorrow, but our next cold front is a strong one and will drop daytime highs into the 30s on Wednesday. A few areas of light snow may be possible by Wednesday, but a major event is not expected at this time.