Cyber Monday, online shopping force small businesses to adapt to new normal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A rise in online shopping is causing small businesses to adjust, forcing many to create a greater online presence and requiring consumers to adapt as well.
In the midst of the pandemic, online shopping activity has skyrocketed, possibly forcing both entrepreneurs and consumers to adjust to a new normal in years to come.
“You need to find a way to do well in the online marketplace,” said Neil Meredith, associate professor of economics and Dana Professor of business at West Texas A&M University. “You have to invest in it. You have to be willing to invest in that space and invest in the adaptation. [Although] that cost upfront might cost you some, for the long term of your business, it’s a good strategic move.”
Sixty percent of 2020 consumers plan to complete their holiday shopping online according to the National Retail Federation.
With retail already in decline, the pandemic has accelerated the larger shift to online shopping.
“Unless you’re really offering some sort of experience or something really unique, brick and mortar is just sort of headed out... but if you’re a retailer that was in trouble before COVID-19, before this shift of going online, COVID-19 just accelerated that,” explained Meredith.
Economists believes the key to keeping brick and mortar shops alive is for them to invest in an online presence, and find different ways to make their product a necessity to buyers.
Although forced to adapt, these shops are not completely going away.
Many have adapted by offering new online sales and are hoping to have a successful Cyber Monday of their own.
Additionally, traditions such as mall shopping on Black Friday, trying on dresses and others will help keep brick & mortar shops alive due to nostalgia.
“[People] love their Black Friday tradition of going to stores the morning after Thanksgiving and trying to look for great sales...it’s a tradition, a custom that people like to take part in,” said Meredith. “So I don’t see brick and mortar completely going away.”
Overall, economists believe the marketplace is constantly evolving, and rather than be fearful of it, society should embrace this evolution and business owners should find prosperous ways to adapt.
“When you see a business go out of business, it’s really painful,” said Meredith. “The costs are very real. You see them. They’re very visible, but over time, as business is churning and evolving, you see different ways of doing things that hopefully result in growth and economic activity and opportunity.”
