36 COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries in Oklahoma Panhandle counties

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Tamlyn Cochran | November 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 4:00 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Northwest Oklahoma County Health Department reported new 36 cases and 98 new recoveries in Oklahoma Panhandle counties.

The report shows six cases, nine recoveries in Beaver, two cases and five recoveries in Cimarron and 28 cases and 84 recoveries in Texas county.

The number of deaths of OSDH COVID-19 District 1 cases is now 46.

As of today, there are 1,372 active COVID-19 cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle counties

6,615 people in Oklahoma Panhandle counties have recovered from the virus.

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Monday, November 30, 2020

There are 2,697 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 210

Cimarron County: 80

Texas County: 2,407

There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 151

Cimarron: 62

Texas County: 2,178

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 34,240 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 758

Deaf Smith County: 1,777

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,300

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 486

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,631

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 12,593

Randall County: 10,770

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 302

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 24,472 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 645

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 987

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 424

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,450

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 8,887

Randall County: 6,274

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 279

There have also been 508 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 22

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 176

Randall County: 108

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 4,485 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,157

Quay County: 230

Roosevelt County: 980

Union County: 118

There have been 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 20

Quay County: 4

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 4

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.