City of Hereford reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, now at 124 active cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 124 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 29 new cases today.
There are now 1,777 total confirmed cases in the county, with 1,615 recoveries and 38 deaths.
There are 33,654 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 742
Deaf Smith County: 1,777
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,300
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 476
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,631
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 12,360
Randall County: 10,443
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 302
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 24,207 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 605
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 987
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 383
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,450
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 8,819
Randall County: 6,158
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 279
There have also been 508 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 22
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 176
Randall County: 108
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,661 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 204
Cimarron County: 78
Texas County: 2,379
There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 142
Cimarron: 57
Texas County: 2,094
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,485 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,157
Quay County: 230
Roosevelt County: 980
Union County: 118
There have been 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 20
Quay County: 4
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 4
