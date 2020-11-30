BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting virtual ‘Grief and the Holidays’ support group

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest is offering a free, virtual support group for those dealing with grief this season.
“The death of a loved one is painful, and that pain can often amplify itself around the holidays,” said Deborah Andrews, bereavement coordinator. “We want to offer these families a safe community where they can feel supported during this time.”
The virtual session will be held via Zoom from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Those who would like to attend are asked to call Andrews at (806) 350-1352 to receive a Zoom link.
“Everyone’s grief journey is unique, and the holidays can be a big step on that journey,” said Andrews. “We want to share with people ways they can use the holidays to honor their loved one and put their own mental health and well-being at the forefront this season.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.