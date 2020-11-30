Amarillo flower store Scott’s Flowers burglarized 4 times within a month, precautions are made

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A flower shop that has been in Amarillo for 63 years has been burglarized four times in the last month.
Since late October, Scott’s Flowers has been burglarized multiple times.
Now, many employees are fearful, and the flower shop is making changes to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“It’s been a wonderful job. Really love it. Love it. Meeting new people, making people happy. Typically, you don’t meet an unfriendly person,” said James Johnson, delivery driver at Scott’s Flowers.
James is a delivery driver at Scott’s Flowers, but lately his job that is typically filled with joy has been filled with sadness.
“It’s sad. Very sad,” said Mary Ruth Albracht, owner of Scott’s Flowers.
The thief has stolen cash, car parts and two delivery vans.
“He used our vans to go places and rob places, other places,” said Albracht.
Causing alarm and stress for the staff.
“It’s alarmed the women, the designers here inside the flower shop. It’s concerned us greatly. Especially the repetitive nature of the robberies. One after the other after the other,” said Johnson.
The burglaries come during a busy time for the flower shop.
“We’ve had so many funeral orders because of COVID and it just puts an extra infringement on your sanity to try and keep up with all of his shenanigans and all of the things we need to be paying attention to,” said Albracht.
As for a suspect, Albracht says she thinks she knows who it is.
“We have the complete thing from start to finish on video and it’s been the same person every time,” said said Albracht.
The Amarillo Police Department says the case is still under investigation but in the meantime, Scott’s Flowers continues to take their own precautions, hoping it doesn’t happen again.
“It’s just a difficult time for everybody and an easy time for a robber,” said Albracht.
The two delivery vans that were stolen were eventually abandoned and found by the community.
Now the flower shop is keeping the vans at a different location overnight that has increased surveillance.
