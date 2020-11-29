Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Nov. 29 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

November 29, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 4,485 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 3,157, Quay County 230, Roosevelt County 980, Union County 118.

There have been 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 20, Quay County 4, Roosevelt County 13, Union County 4.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 2,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 204, Cimarron County 78, Texas County 2,379.

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle in Beaver County 2 and Texas County 12.

There are 7,542 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 726 new cases, 259 recoveries and seven deaths.

The city’s next report will be released on Monday.

The report shows four deaths in Potter County and three in Randall County.

There are now 12,360 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 10,443 in Randall County.

14,977 people have recovered and 284 have died.

There are 151 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 39.35%.

There are 32,400 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 742

Deaf Smith County: 1,748

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,300

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 476

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 12,360

Randall County: 10,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 302

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 605

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 383

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,819

Randall County: 6,158

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 279

There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 176

Randall County: 108

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,661 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 204

Cimarron County: 78

Texas County: 2,379

There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 142

Cimarron: 57

Texas County: 2,094

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,485 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,157

Quay County: 230

Roosevelt County: 980

Union County: 118

There have been 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 20

Quay County: 4

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 4

