Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Nov. 29 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 4,485 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Curry County 3,157, Quay County 230, Roosevelt County 980, Union County 118.
There have been 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 20, Quay County 4, Roosevelt County 13, Union County 4.
The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 2,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 204, Cimarron County 78, Texas County 2,379.
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle in Beaver County 2 and Texas County 12.
There are 7,542 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The latest report shows 726 new cases, 259 recoveries and seven deaths.
The city’s next report will be released on Monday.
The report shows four deaths in Potter County and three in Randall County.
There are now 12,360 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 10,443 in Randall County.
14,977 people have recovered and 284 have died.
There are 151 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 39.35%.
There are 32,400 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 742
Deaf Smith County: 1,748
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,300
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 476
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 12,360
Randall County: 10,443
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 302
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 605
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 383
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,819
Randall County: 6,158
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 279
There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 176
Randall County: 108
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,661 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 204
Cimarron County: 78
Texas County: 2,379
There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 142
Cimarron: 57
Texas County: 2,094
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,485 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,157
Quay County: 230
Roosevelt County: 980
Union County: 118
There have been 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 20
Quay County: 4
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 4
